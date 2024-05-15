Video Of Tom Holland Greeting Fans From Theatre Balcony After Romeo And Juliet Broadway Performance Goes Viral Online; See Here
Romeo and Juliet marks Tom Holland’s first major theatre role since his debut in Billy Elliot: The Musical in 2008.
On Monday, May 13, after the first preview of Jamie Lloyd's Romeo and Juliet play, Tom Holland waved to the audience gathering outside the Duke of York's Theatre in London. In Shakespeare's classic romance, Holland plays the romantic lead opposite Juliet, played by Francesca Amewudah-Rivers.
Tom Holland greets fans after Romeo and Juliet play
Large crowds had gathered outside the theater to see the Spider-Man actor shortly after the play ended, and Holland and his co-stars were captured on camera leaving. Saturday was supposed to be the opening day for the show's previews, but a press spokeswoman said that they were postponed "because the technical aspects of the production needed further preparation."
After the show, Holland made an appearance on the Duke of York's Theatre's outside balcony with friends. He clapped for the eager audience and said, "Thank you guys, thank you so much, we love you all, thank you." Later, he waved and blew kisses once more before getting into a silver car. He was wearing jeans, white sneakers, and a grey Celine sweatshirt. A black leather purse was slung across his body.
The 27-year-old expressed his delight at the commencement of the show's run at the Duke of York's Theatre on Instagram after the official premiere of the show on Monday.
His post:
Holland made his stage debut as the lead in Billy Elliot: The Musical at Victoria Palace Theatre before landing his role at Marvel. The actor, 27, later portrayed Peter Parker in several Marvel Cinematic Universe productions, including the three films in which he starred: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).
