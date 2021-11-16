VIDEO: Olivia Wilde's kids adorably dance with Harry Styles' mom at the singer's San Diego concert

It seems like Olivia Wilde's kids are the biggest Harry Styles fans right now! Wilde took her two kids, Otis, 7 and Daisy, 5 to Style's San Diego concert and the two kids were spotted by fans doing the most adorable steps to some of Harry's songs.

However, they weren't alone. Harry Style's mom, Anne was also accompanying the two kids on the dance floor. The three danced to the tunes of What Makes You Beautiful and definitely many eyes were on the endearing trio, as they swayed their hands, legs and hips to one of One Direction's best songs. The recent video has definitely won the hearts of the fans who have been wanting to witness more interaction between Wilde and Styles. Now, it seems like she has also been well acquainted with his family. The adorable sight had many concert-goers gushing over the kids and Styles' mother who didn't hesitate to join Otis during some of his amazing dance moves.

Amid romance rumours, even Olivia Wilde has been spotted at Harry Styles' concerts quite a lot of times, especially during his Love on Tour events. The two have reportedly been dating for about a year amid meeting each other on the sets of Don't Worry Darling. Apart from Styles' concerts, the two have been spotted stepping out at a friend's wedding and have also reportedly been vacationing together.

Wilde was also spotted wearing Styles' cross pendant when she attended Gucci's 'Love Parade' fashion event. What do you think about their rumoured romance? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

