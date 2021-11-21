VIDEO: Pete Davidson pays an EPIC tribute to Staten Island with a parody of Marc Cohn's Walking In Memphis

Pete Davidson's hilarious sketch on his native place Staten Island was all about his experiences while growing up. Davidson, 28, parodied Marc Cohn's 1991 track Walking in Memphis and was joined by Method Man. Davidson began the song while grooving to the track and mentioned SNL star Colin Jost and the legendary Wu-Tang.

Davidson joked about the trash in the streets of the place to turkeys roaming around! He also sang about the area having many pizza and bagel shops. “We’ve got a lot of cops and a ton of pills," he hilariously joked in the music video! The main man, Marc Cohn also joined Davidson in the video and along with Method Man, the trio sang the second chorus together.

Walking in Staten pic.twitter.com/5JwlyYtG3E — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 21, 2021

Davidson also reacted to being "weird" and acknowledged his native place for the same! “I’m walking in Staten...this place is why I turned out weird," he joked. For those unversed, SNL's Pete Davidson was born and raised in Staten Island which is in New York. Some reports had previously suggested that Pete had arranged for a private dinner with Kim Kardashian in his native place, only two weeks after speculations of their romance started doing rounds on social media.

However, Pete and Kim have also been reportedly dating as they were spotted holding hands in one recent picture, and Kim also posed with the comedian in one of his birthday pictures, which included momager, Kris Jenner, as well. Reports even added that the two have been having fun and enjoying life with each other, but neither of them confirmed or denied the ongoing rumours.

ALSO READ: Here's what Pete Davidson's Saturday Night Live co stars think about his relationship with Kim Kardashian​