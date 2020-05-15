VIDEO: Pregnant Katy Perry goes naked for Daisies music video and shows off her baby bump

Pregnant Katy Perry went completely naked in her Daisies music video and showed off her baby bump. Check it out.

Katy Perry finally dropped the lead single, Daisies, for her eagerly awaited studio album and bared it all for the music video. The three-minute-long video features the songstress in a beautiful linen dress before she decides to take it off and swim naked by a waterfall. The 35-year-old singer who announced her pregnancy with Never Worn White music video, gave her fans a clear view of her baby bump in the latest clip. Katy goes nude as she sings about staying true to herself and getting over the negativity.

“They told me I was out there, tried to knock me down. Took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I could build a house. They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let 'em change me. 'Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies,” she sings in the song referring to ‘Sticks and Stones,’ an English rhyme, which talks about anti-bullying. The uplifting song promotes body confidence, and how people should always stand up for themselves. In the song, Katy embraces her natural self as a woman who is about to give birth to a life.

Check out the music video here:

She does not bare all of it for the camera, the singer tastefully covers her breast with her arm. Katy and her fiance, Orlando Bloom, are expecting their first child together and it was announced earlier this year that it is going to be a baby girl. Moments after releasing the latest music video, the songstress took to Instagram and shared some details about the song.

“I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think. Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing. Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell. I hope it will be the soundtrack to going for your dreams now... especially the ones we left behind,” she explained.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande reflects on being labelled a diva: They use the word as an insult to a strong female energy

Credits :YouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×