VIDEO: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ROYALLY ignored by Prince William, Kate Middleton at Commonwealth Service?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Queen Elizabeth as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton during the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, for their final royal engagement event and all eyes were on The Fab Four. Check out the video of the awkward encounter between Harry, Meghan and William, Kate below.

All anyone could talk about recently is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! Ever since their controversial decision to step back from the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan finally came back to the UK, for their final round of royal engagements. Their last event was the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, which saw The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, under the same roof as Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton. All eyes were on The Fab Four, wondering how they would interact with each other!

Harry and Meghan sat next to Prince Edward and Sophie, which was one row behind William and Kate. Upon arrival to their seats, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen interacting with Edward and Sophie but in spite of an attempted hello from Meghan, the royal couple just smiled back at her and Harry before taking their seats. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Royal expert Katie Nicholl dished some more details about The Fab Four's limited interaction during the Commonwealth Service. "The thing I noticed as a spectator was there was no interaction between what we call the Fab Four. There was a brief hello, nod of acknowledgment between the four of them, but no moment for them to come together for a hug or even a conversation. So, it did feel like there was quite a lot of distance between the four of them," Katie revealed to ET.

Check out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's awkward encounter with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Service below:

The Duchess of Sussex waves to the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge as they arrive at the #CommonwealthDay Service pic.twitter.com/G5S4382d0w — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) March 9, 2020

Awkward, indeed!

What do you have to say about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being royally ignored by Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Service? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry gets an apology from schoolboy for cuddling and calling wife Meghan Markle beautiful

According to Nicholl, there wasn't much of an embrace between The Fab 4 unlike last year's Commonwealth Service and it's hard to point out if it was because of their strained relations or the rapid spread of coronavirus. However, after witnessing both ceremonies, Katie definitely sensed far less interaction with more distance between the couples in this year's ceremony.

Nicholl further disclosed that there was no handshaking involved during the event due to the spread of coronavirus, with The Queen donning gloves as well.

Read More