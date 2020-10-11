  1. Home
VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra, Chris Hemsworth REVEAL forces driving them to fight climate crisis on TED Countdown

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Chris Hemsworth hosted the final session of Countdown Global Launch. Before they presented the speaking, the duo revealed factors pushing them to fight for climate justice.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Chris Hemsworth hosted the concluding session of the Countdown Global Launch, an initiative hosted by TED Countdown. The duo hosted several activists fighting climate change and emphasise on how individuals and communities can make a better future. Priyanka Chopra and Chris Hemsworth hosted the "Action" session of the five curated sessions. The session saw philosopher Roman Krznaric, Sophie Howe, His Holiness Pope Francis and many more. While each speaker brought a different perspective of action, the actors spoke about their take on climate and social justice. 

Priyanka began the session by saying, "I am particularly committed to the plight of refugees around the world. There are almost 70 million displaced people and that number keeps rising. I have visited several camps and seen it for myself. Refugees are among the people who are hit the hardest by climate change. And that's why I feel the need to be here today. To help highlight the possible solutions to this climate crisis and connected social crisis. I feel like I need to be here to amplify the voices of those that are already doing the hard work that's needed." 

Chris recalled the horrifying Australian bushfires and said it became a necessity to act against climate change now. "Less than a year ago, my family and I, along with most Australians, witnessed first hand the effects of climate change and what a hotter, drier planet looks like. The Australian bushfires took lives, scorched millions of hectares, and nearly 3 billion animals were killed or displaced. And it made it very clear the necessity to act now," Chris said. 

Watch the video below: 

Check out the whole session here

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth pledges USD 1 million for devastating Australia bushfires; urges fans to reach out & help

Credits :TED CountdownGetty Images

