VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra & Lilly Singh flaunt their 'Punjabi' side as they groove at Diljit Dosanjh's LA concert

If you're wondering what it's like to be at a Diljit Dosanjh concert, Priyanka Chopra and Lilly Singh have you covered! Our beloved IISuperwomanII took to Instagram Stories to share what a ball of time she had at the Udta Punjab star's recent concert in Los Angeles. In a series of fun IG stories, Lilly first explained how "the universe has her back" because she was able to find precious time out of her busy schedule to support her boy, Diljit.

Pre-jamming to Diljit Dosanjh's song Proper Patola inside her car, on the way to the concert, it's the next two IG Stories of Lilly Singh's that had everyone's attention! The first video sees Diljit on stage killing it with his thrilling performance, singing his popular track, G.O.A.T., as Singh captioned it, "MY BOYYYYY @diljitdosanjh Tearing up LA." The next awesome video sees Lilly Singh reuniting with Priyanka Chopra as the lovely ladies showed off their "PUNJABIIIIII" sides and grooved to Dosanjh's Clash performance.

While Lilly rocked a black tank top with a "Lili" gold chain written in Hindi, PeeCee - who recently celebrated her 40th birthday on July 18 - looked gorgeous in a black tank top and blue high-waisted jeans paired with a black sweater, a matching clutch and orange-tinted round sunglasses. The ever humble Diljit shared Lilly's IG Stories, writing, "Welcome Welcome," with a hug emoji, and for the video with Malti Marie's mommy and Singh, Dosanjh sweetly praised, "We R Proud Of You Ladies," with two praying emojis.

