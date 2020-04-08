VIDEO: Relive Avengers: Endgame fans' thunderous opening night reaction to Captain America wielding Mjolnir

A Twitter user shared several videos of fans' thunderous reaction to Avengers: Endgame on opening night which included Captain America wielding Thor's Mjolnir. Watch the goosebumps-inducing videos below.

It's hard to believe that in a few weeks, it will officially be a year since the release of the biggest MCU film to date, Avengers: Endgame. With complete focus on the OG 6 Avengers (Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow and Hawkeye), we got to see the ultimate battle against Thanos where the good guys came out on top. The final battle was memorable in every sense of the word and there were so many goosebumps-inducing moments to leave MCU fans screaming in delight!

One moment that stuck with fanboys and fangirls in Avengers: Endgame was when Captain America was proven worthy of Thor's Mjolnir and fought Thanos. It was like a fever dream come true as many theorised since Avengers: Age of Ultron that Steve Rogers could pick up Thor's hammer. A Twitter user named Scott Gustin shared some videos of the fans' reaction from opening night, which included the Captain America Mjolnir moment and it will instantly make you nostalgic while leaving you all chilly.

We also get to see the iconic "I am Iron Man" sequence as well as the death no one wants to talk about! There's also the Female Avengers coming together as well as the final opening credits tribute to Robert Downey Jr. Let's not forget the Captain America's a** moment!

Kevin Feige tweeted the reaction video and wrote, "A nice reminder of what we were all doing together almost exactly 1 year ago. A nice reminder of what we will all be doing together someday again. #AvengersEndgame."

Check out the fans' reaction videos of Avengers: Endgame's opening night below:

A nice reminder of what we were all doing together almost exactly 1 year ago. A nice reminder of what we will all be doing together someday again. #AvengersEndgame https://t.co/l8Tm8Kj2DC — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) April 7, 2020

And there's only one clip that can properly end this thread. pic.twitter.com/cFvDeRDJLx — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 8, 2020

Which was your favourite moment from Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

