VIDEO: Robert Downey Jr gets hilariously pounded by kids at his daughter Avri's 7th birthday bash

Robert Downey Jr is sure to win the tag of "dad of the year" after what he did for his daughter Avri on her 7th birthday. The actor took to Instagram to give a peek of the birthday celebrations with a hilarious video that showed him getting pounded while being dressed in a confetti suit by the kids who were seen attending his daughter's birthday bash.

Along with the video, RDJ shared an even funnier caption where he joked about what kids want the most and wrote, "For my dearest daughter AVRI’s 7th bday I gave the kids what they want. Which is clearly mob violence." The Iron Man actor in order to be the best dad, seems to have granted Avri's wish for him to dress up as a human pinata.

Check out Robert Donwney Jr's post here:

In the video shared by Downey Jr, the actor can be seen getting pummeled by the kids and in a follow-up video, he's seen being pinned to the ground as the little ones keep striking him. The post received a lot of comments from the actor's fans who couldn't help but praise him for being the best dad. A fan also jokingly wrote, "That's what Thanos wanted after he snaped him." Another fan said, "The best dad award for this year goes to……YOU."

On the work front, it was recently announced that the Avengers star has been cast in Christopher Nolan's next, Oppenheimer alongside Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy. The film reportedly also stars Emily Blunt in a lead role.

