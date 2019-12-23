VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds' HILARIOUS twisted ribbon dance video leaves Jennifer Aniston in splits

Ryan Reynolds turned muse to a stop motion video artist. The Deadpool actor not only turns into a ribbon dancer but dons the ugly rainbow sweater.

There are some of the most talented people on social media today and Ryan Reynolds doesn't shy away from promoting them. From time to time, the Deadpool actor takes to his social media account to share the wackiest fan art and put a few of these talented artists in the spotlight. Today, the Free Guy star shared a quirky video where he is seen playing the muse. An artist, who is identified as Joel Strong on Instagram, decided to make a ribbon video featuring Reynolds.

The video uses different cutouts of Reynolds' head and places his face on a ribbon dancer. If the dancing Reynolds wasn't entertaining enough, the artist places the ribbon sweater on the actor and takes the video a notch higher. The artist revealed, "38 lil ryans were made for this shoot. 587 frames made it into the final edit. no lil ryans were harmed during filming."

Reynolds shared the video with the caption, "Thanks to @mydaywithleo I can finally express myself through the powerful medium of ribbon dancing. This is the @sickkidsvs/dance crossover I’ve been waiting for. My head was cut off 38 times to make this a reality. And thank you @scott.a.weber for doing all the things my body could never do."

The hilarious video left Friends alum, Jennifer Aniston, in splits. The actress, who made her social media debut a couple of months ago, took to the comments section and dropped a laughing emoji with two applauding emojis. Check out her reaction below.

