VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds JOKES he has a secret family while talking about quarantine life with Blake Lively & kids

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ryan Reynolds talked about his quarantine life with Blake Lively and their three daughters, quipping that he also has a secret family in Denmark. Watch the Free Guy star's hilarious interview with Jimmy Fallon below.

Ryan Reynolds was his usual funny self and left no expense in trolling his family, especially wife Blake Lively during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. When Jimmy Fallon quizzed the Deadpool star on how quarantine life with Blake and their three daughters is treating him, Ryan joked that he has a secret family in Denmark and that it was a toss-up between them and his Hollywood family, which obviously refers to Lively and co.

"It was a toss-up, for a minute there, should I quarantine with my public-facing family or my secret family in Denmark. It was a real toss-up. I miss Luna, Lekhet and Uhn very much so right now," Reynolds said with a straight face. To this, Jimmy played along and said, "I love Uhn. Give my best to Uhn," to which the 43-year-old actor quipped back, "Una is so sweet. Yeah, I went with the Hollywood family. And it's been great. It's a decision I don't regret at all." When asked about how it's like to be with his children 24x7, the Free Guy star shared, "Frankly, I think it sets a dangerous precedent, Jimmy. You know, when we look back at this thing years from now, they're gonna think about me and how I used to be a present dad and I worry about that. I worry about the... remember when dad was just home all the time and always up in our grill?'"

However, taking things on a serious note, Ryan feels blessed for the time with his family, as he added, "It's actually been amazing because I'm trying to let myself appreciate it as much as possible because at the same time you're thinking, there are so many people in the world that are... this not a good thing that this is causing a lot of free-floating anxiety for a lot of people and different things. So, I'm trying to let myself appreciate the actual face time with the family and spending as much time as possible."

The comedian in Ryan rose again as he stated that his family life during the quarantine period oscillates between deep, beautiful connections and the third act of Aliens.

"Suddenly, I'm having a totally normal conversation with a 3-year-old, then she's spitting acid in my face and I'm running for my life in the belly of a ship and wearing nothing but tank tops, sweaty as hell," Reynolds joked.

