VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds thinks Deadpool in the MCU could be explosive under THIS condition

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ryan Reynolds spoke candidly about Disney's Fox acquisition and how it has impacted Deadpool, which will mostly be a part of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Ryan Reynolds recently appeared for an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spoke candidly about his quarantine period with wife Blake Lively, his next outing, Free Guy, and the status of Deadpool 3. When it comes to his quarantine period, Ryan quipped that he had to choose between his Hollywood family and his secret family, who is stationed in Denmark. Besides being worried about being a 'present' father for his children, Reynolds also stated that Free Guy is his most favourite movie, to be a part of.

Jimmy Fallon then quizzed the Red Notice star about Deadpool 3 and what he thinks about the R-Rated superhero's possible inclusion in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). To this, the 43-year-old actor shared, "I see infinity possibility in either version. If Deadpool were to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it would be explosive and amazing and what a sandbox to work in if Deadpool gets to do his own thing and be his own thing." Furthermore, Ryan added, "There's a lot more story to tell so we hope we get to do that sooner or later."

Watch Ryan Reynolds discuss Deadpool's future in the MCU below:

Do you think Deadpool 3 under Disney will have the same charm as Deadpool and Deadpool 2 did? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Moreover, in his conversation with Total Film Magazine, Ryan stated that he doesn't feel like an insider at Marvel. Instead, Reynolds reasoned that once he gets more intimate with it, and if or when they get to make a Deadpool 3, the 43-year-old actor will have a better perspective.

"But I’m a huge fan of Marvel, and how they make movies. So when Disney bought Fox, I only saw that as a good thing. Deadpool, hopefully being allowed to play in that sandbox, I think is just a win for everyone involved. But we’ll certainly see," Ryan conveyed to Total Film.

