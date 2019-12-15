VIDEO: Scarlett Johansson kicks off SNL in Avengers themed monologue, Mercilessly trolls fiance Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson returned to Saturday Night Live for the sixth time this weekend. Her opening monologue saw the Black Widow star take some help from Avengers: Infinity War, her fiance Colin Jost and Pete Davidson.

Scarlett Johansson returned to Saturday Night Live for the sixth time and she had a huge an Avengers hangover. The actress, who will soon be seen in Black Widow, walked dressed in a killer red ensemble and delivered a hilarious SNL monologue. Scarlett took the mic to throw a dig at her fiance aka Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost. The Avengers: Endgame singer joked about not being under the pressure of hosting, even if the show ends up being bad. "What are they going to do? Fire my fiance? Oh no, what are we going to do without his paycheck?" Scarlett quizzes with a hint of sarcasm.

The monologue unfolds and makes references to Avengers: Infinity War as the cast announces Thanos might have returned to wipe half the planet off. The actress declares she's left her Black Widow costume in her car. The monologue sees a supposed awkward moment between Johansson and Jost after the actress expressed her relief on seeing Michael Che safe from the snap but she isn't excited to see her fiance safe. "I'm just focused on Thanos right now," Johansson declares.

The monologue sees "Samuel Jackson" jumping to help the Black Widow star and Pete Davidson, who caused the snap.

Scarlett Johansson appeared on Saturday Night Live for the first time since her engagement to Colin Jost. While the actress has been keeping her relationship under the wraps, she kissed all inhibitions goodbye during her monologue as she addressed Jost her "fiance" and flaunted her engagement ring. The stars are yet to reveal their wedding plans.

