VIDEO: Sebastian Stan shows his quarantine romance with GF Alejandra Onieva in an adorable birthday tribute

Sebastian Stan had the sweetest birthday surprise for his girlfriend Alejandra Onieva as he posted a cute homemade video to celebrate the same.

Sebastian Stan may have won the tag of the 'best boyfriend' given his recent gesture to celebrate his girlfriend's birthday. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor took Instagram to share a cute homemade video that captured his quarantine love story with his girlfriend Alejandra Onieva. Set to a playful tune, Sebastian showed us what his virtual love story amid the pandemic looked like as he shared a post to wish his girlfriend on her birthday.

Sharing the cute video that shows Stan doing all his daily activities including breakfast and yoga with his phone consisting of Alejandra's picture by his side at all times. The homemade video shows Sebastian not only serving his virtually present girlfriend with a freshly made breakfast but also sees him watching a romantic movie together.

Along with this adorable birthday tribute, Stan wrote, "Happy Birthday @ale_onieva!! Over a year ago, out of a lot of darkness…you became the light I’m so grateful." Among the hashtags shared by Stan relating to his birthday post was also "Love in the time of COVID" suggesting how the couple met each other amid the pandemic.

Check out Sebastian Stan's birthday post for his girlfriend Here

While Sebastian's post is sure to break many hearts given his huge fan base, the comments on his post showed how impressed everyone was with his cute gesture of celebrating his girlfriend's birthday. Sebastian and Alejandra‘s relationship first hit the news in July 2020 after the couple was spotted packing on the PDA during an Ibiza trip. Although, this is the first time that Stan has made his relationship with Alejandra official on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Paul Walter Hauser on being an Easter egg in Sebastian Stan's Falcon and Winter Soldier: A very funny surprise

Share your comment ×