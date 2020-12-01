VIDEO: Shawn Mendes and One Direction star Niall Horan send Camila Cabello love; Fans beg duo to collaborate

Shawn Mendes shared a video bonding with his friend Niall Horan. In the video, the duo, along with a friend, send Camila Cabello love.

Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan go a long way! Over the years, we've seen the Stitches singer and the One Direction member shower each other with love and support. Today, we caught a glimpse of their friendship in a video posted by Shawn. The singer took to Instagram and shared a post with photos and videos to talk about all "good things." Speaking of the video featuring the two singers, Shawn and Niall were seen sending Shawn's girlfriend Camila Cabello love.

"It's Camila," informs Shawn at the start of the short clip. "We love you, Camila," Niall followed his statement sitting on the other end of the table. "We love you, Camila," Shawn repeats after the 1D star before cutting off the clip. The other videos in the post see Shawn take a ride with his puppy, brew coffee and shows a table spread of his album. He posted the series with the caption, "One stop photo drop friends, puppies and coffee. All the good things." Check it out below:

The post, particularly Niall and Shawn's video, was showered with love. Fans took to the comments section to beg the duo to collaborate. "don’t be shy and drop a collab with niall," a comment read. "shawn and niall pls collab," added another fan. "WHERE IS UR SONG WITH NIALL," asked an online user. "COLLAB WITH NIALL FOR GOD SAKES," begged a fan.

Do you think Shawn and Niall should collab already? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :Instagram

