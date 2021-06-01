VIDEO: A SHIRTLESS Michele Morrone on a beach sings 'Happy Birthday' to 365 Days co star Anna-Maria Sieklucka

365 Days star Michele Morrone celebrates Anna-Maria Sieklucka's birthday at the beach and sends her a sweet message on Instagram.

365 Days stars Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka were seen enjoying some fun beach time in the former's Instagram posts. Their outing seemed to be a special occasion considering it was Anna-Maria's birthday and it looks like the duo decided to enjoy a getaway for the same. Morrone took to Instagram to share a couple of videos from their beach time and also sent a sweet birthday message for his co-star.

The actor was seen shirtless in the video as he seemed to be geared up to enjoy a swim at the beach. Anna-Maria also featured in Michele's video alongside him. To celebrate Anna-Maria's birthday, Michele was seen adorably singing the 'Happy Birthday' song in which Anna-Maria herself also joined towards the end.

The duo has become fan favourites ever since 365 Days released and it was certainly a delight for fans to see them together in Morrone's recent Instagram post. Michele and Anna-Maria are currently filming the sequel of 365 Days which garnered massive success. It was recently confirmed that the film will have two sequels which will be presented as Netflix exclusives.

365 Days shot Michele Morrone to instant fame. The actor was seen essaying the role of Massimo Torricelli in the Polish erotic drama, whereas Anna-Maria played Laura Biel. The original film revolved around Anna-Maria's character being kidnapped by a Sicilian gangster who gives her one year to fall in love with him.

Despite the film's storyline creating a lot of uproar relating to its portrayal of Stockholm Syndrome, it managed to become one of Netflix's biggest films in 2020 and hence the streaming platform is now gearing up for its sequels.

