VIDEO: Sophie Turner REVEALS Joe Jonas feels like he is in prison during social distancing due to COVID 19

Sophie Turner had a candid chat with Conan O'Brien about how she and Joe Jonas are coping with social distancing due to the coronavirus. Watch the Game of Thrones star's interview with Conan below.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are in self-isolation mode together, amidst the coronavirus scare, especially with the former's pregnancy news making the rounds! While Sophie is yet to confirm if she is pregnant, before the lockdown period, the Game of Thrones star would cleverly hide her baby bump with dungarees and her pet dog. The couple has been updating fans on what they have been up to while quarantining on Instagram and in a recent interview with Conan O'Brien, Turner spilled more beans on her and Joe's self-isolating life.

"I'm an introvert, I'm a homebody. If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave the house once a day to walk my dog and that's it. I see how people are finding it difficult, but I don't understand how people are really struggling to practice social distancing. All you have to do is stay at home and get drunk at home. It's great," the 24-year-old quipped to Conan. Sophie also shared that she loves the fact that she doesn't have to dress up while showing off her grey sweatpants to Conan!

Check out Sophie Turner's interview with Conan O'Brien on Conan below:

Moreover, when Conan asked Sophie about how Joe is handling the social distancing, Turner confessed, "Joe and I... everything seems to be working out in my favour here because Joe is a real social butterfly. I struggle to lock him down and just spend time with me. It's like prison for him, but it's great for me."

ALSO READ: Pregnant Sophie Turner shares ‘masks’ selfie with Joe Jonas, says no f***g around with Coronavirus

On what the What A Man Gotta Do singer has been up to, the Sophie joked that Joe is having Instagram Live DJing sessions with the most recent one being the 80s theme. While Turner is always disturbed by the loud music as she tries to read her script, she also makes shots for her husband while also styling Jonas according to the theme of the DJ set, with the next one being reggae!

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More