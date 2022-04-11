VIDEO: Steve Aoki, BTS discuss their 'meaningful' collab backstage at PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS

Attending a BTS concert feels like a 'bucket list' dream come true for many. Not just for ARMY though, but the septet's celebrity fans as well! Some artists also have had the privilege of establishing sweet friendships with the global superstars through amazing hit collaborations. One such musician is Steve Aoki, one of the first artists to collaborate with BTS on chart-topping tracks - MIC Drop Remix and Waste It On Me.

BTS is currently in the US for PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS, and Day 1 saw Steve Aoki in attendance amidst thousands and thousands of ARMY. While on the day of the concert, the popular DJ did share some awesome photos and videos with the Grammy-nominated band on Instagram, Steve recently documented his gala time at BTS' epic US concert and shared a one minute video from his candid, friendly backstage interaction with the Bangtan Boys. BTS welcomed their good friend enthusiastically with warm hugs and handshakes, as Aoki wholeheartedly praised them, saying, "No, but congratulations for everything guys. It's so good to see the whole progression and evolution." Bangtan leader RM humbly responded, "Thank you. A lot of things changed, when we think of Waste It On Me, 2017, right? 2017, lotta things changed. That was our first kinda collaboration," to which Steve pondered, "It's so meaningful."

As for MIC Drop Remix, Aoki admitted that he still plays and drops it at his concerts, "every single show," as "there's always some diehard fans going crazy." Praising ARMY, Steve added, "ARMY is always representing somewhere. So it's pretty cool." As BTS was all decked up in white and red outfits for their opening On act, Aoki quipped how he "should have worn white or red" like the ever-stylish septet. RM stated that Steve "looks great," who added that he's "part of the gang." Suga jokingly pointed at Aoki's clothes, spotting some "white and red" in them. Steve also did his trademark 'Aoki jump' with the boys.

Aoki also shared videos of himself enjoying BTS' concert to the fullest alongside ARMY, with whom he also posed for photos and selfies. Along with footage of BTS performing, Steve happily exclaimed, "I should've just sat there... That's some good s**t.*

Watch Steve Aoki having the time of his life at BTS' concert - PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS below:

We 'borahae' Steve Aoki X BTS' friendship!

Would you like to see a third collab by Steve Aoki X BTS? Share your personal thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

