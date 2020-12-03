VIDEO: Tenet director Christopher Nolan sends SPECIAL message for Indian fans; Teases scenes shot in Mumbai

In a video message addressing to fans in India, Tenet director Christopher Nolan teased the scenes shot in Mumbai and gushed about Dimple Kapadia.

After a long wait, Tenet is finally set to release in India this weekend. The Christopher Nolan directorial has a stellar star cast. This includes John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, and Dimple Kapadia. The movie was shot in various locations, including Mumbai in India. As fans in the country prepare to walk into the theatre to watch the movie, director Nolan reached out to fans in India with a sweet video message ahead of Tenet's release.

The filmmaker said he's thrilled that fans in India will get the opportunity to watch the movie on the big screen. Speaking of his experience shooting in Mumbai, Nolan teased that the movie's most exciting scenes were shot in India's commercial capital. "Some of which with the great Dimple Kapadia. We had an amazing time shooting in India," Nolan said. He hopes fans enjoy the movie. While the video message was all things sweet, we couldn't stop our hearts from melting when we noticed the framed poster of The Dark Knight in the background. Check out the video below:

Tenet director Christopher Nolan reaches out to fans in India. Here's what he has to say! #Tenet #ChristopherNolan #DimpleKapadia pic.twitter.com/PT5f0MDBX0 — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) December 3, 2020

Tenet was due to release this summer. However, the movie was forced to postpone due to the pandemic. The movie eventually opened in parts of the US on September 3. As of November 9, Forbes reported that Tenet minted a box office collection of $350 million worldwide. The collection comprised of $55.1 million domestic collections and $297 million in the overseas.

