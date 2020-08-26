VIDEO: Tom Cruise 'loves' Tenet after watching it in a movie theatre; Ranveer Singh calls him a 'superstar'

Tom Cruise is currently in London shooting for Mission Impossible: 7 and took some time out to watch Tenet in a movie theatre. Watch the video below as the 58-year-old actor gave a short and sweet review of the Christopher Nolan film.

Tenet has finally released in the UK and amongst those who went to watch the highly-awaited film was none other than Tom Cruise himself. While US theatres will be screening Tenet only next month, moviegoers in London get the first chance to see what the hype surrounding Christopher Nolan's latest outing is all about. One movie theatre, in particular, got the surprise of a lifetime when the audience included the 58-year-old actor who is currently in the UK shooting for Mission Impossible: 7.

Documenting his fun movie trip, Cruise shared a video of the same on Instagram. It started off with Tom taking a cab to the theatre sporting a black mask and complying with the COVID-19 safety precautions. Besides saying hi to his elated fans on the street, the actor quipped, "How does that happen? I'm wearing a mask." As Cruise steps out of the taxi post arriving at the theatre, he points at Tenet's poster and proudly says, "Here we are. Back to the movies."

We then see Cruise inside the theatre heavily engrossed in watching the movie while clapping along with the audience. "Great to be back in a movie theatre everybody," Tom shared as he clapped for the film and made his way out after the screening. When asked for his review on Tenet, Cruise gushed, "I loved it!"

Check out Tom Cruise's IG video as he goes to watch Tenet in a movie theatre in London below:

commented on Tom's IG post writing, "Ohhhhh bless up Superstar! back to the movies! Love it!"

Tom Cruise and his love for movies will never go out of style!

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise beats United Kingdom's 14 days quarantine rule

Meanwhile, Tom's next film Top Gun: Maverick is slated to release on July 2, 2021.

Share your comment ×