VIDEO: Tom Holland thrilled to start Spider Man 3 filming as he arrives in Atlanta for the shoot

An excited Tom Holland shared a video of touching down in Atlanta for the filming of Spider-Man 3. The actor recently wrapped the shoot of Uncharted.

Tom Holland took everyone by surprise with his latest Instagram Stories. The international actor, who recently wrapped the filming of Uncharted, announced that he was diving into the making of Spider-Man 3. The actor, who has played the Marvel superhero in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe movies including Avengers: Endgame, is set to reprise the character in the third standalone movie from the franchise. The shoot was set to kick-off a few months ago. However, the COVID-19 outbreak delayed the plans.

With filming of numerous projects resuming, it was only natural for Spider-Man 3 to slot filming dates and start production. According to the new video shared by Holland on his Instagram Stories, it seems that the cast is assembling at Atlanta for the shoot. The British actor sported an orange mask and walked out of his flight while recording a quick video from the airport. The excited actor said, "So, we just landed in Atlanta and it's time for Spider-Man 3. Let's go!"

The plot details of the project are still under the wraps. However, it has been confirmed that Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will return for the film. There are also speculations that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could be added to the mix as Spider-Man, paving the way for the live-action multiverse.

Apart from Spider-Man 3, Holland has been in the news for his mind-blowing performance with Robert Pattinson in the movie The Devil All the Time. Apart from the stellar act, the actor was also in the news lately after he revealed the first look of his upcoming video game adaptation Uncharted.

