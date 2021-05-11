VIDEO: UAENA is left spellbound by IU's dreamy vocals as she beautifully covers Justin Bieber's Off My Face

Popular Korean soloist IU aka Lee Ji Eun took to Instagram to share a gorgeous cover of Justin Bieber's Off My Face leaving millions enchanted.

Treating her 20.4 million Instagram followers from across the globe with her honey vocals is none other than the talented Korean musician and actress IU aka Lee Ji Eun. While UAENA isn't privy to the 27-year-old songstress' breathtaking covers of other popular artists' songs which she is personally a fan of, we were left pleasantly surprised with Ji Eun's recent song choice to cover.

It was none other than Justin Bieber's Off My Face, which is a part of the 27-year-old singer's sixth studio album Justice. Adding her own soulful spin to the love song while skillfully playing the guitar, the video snippet of the beautiful Off My Face cover sees IU sing the meaningful chorus: "'Cause I'm off my face, in love with you / I'm out my head, so into you / And I don't know how you do it / But I'm forever ruined by you, ooh-ooh-ooh." The close-up shot adds an intimate effect to Ji Eun's soothing vocals which left UAENA breathless.

While IU's beloved fandom took over the comments section, praising the singer for her caramel voice, the IG post has already garnered 1.78 million likes and counting. @adore.iu commented, "Loveeeeee the emotions she poured in this is really worth the praise she owned the song," while @forformal01 wrote, "She knew what we needed. Guitar IU is back!!!"

Watch IU's gorgeous cover of Justin Bieber's Off My Face below:

We wonder what JB has to say about IU's stunning Off My Face cover! Do leave your happy reaction to IU's lovely cover in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Start Up star Suzy shares a gorgeous cover of Anne Marie's 2002 while masterfully playing the guitar

Interestingly, IU has previously covered Daniel Caesar ft. H.E.R.'s Best Part, Leona Lewis' Better In Time and Cyndi Lauper's Time After Time.

Credits :IU Instagram

Share your comment ×