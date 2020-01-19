VIDEO: Watch BTS members Jin & V break into a performance while RM is engrossed with his ice cream

Bangtan TV dropped a new video featuring Jin, V and RM. While Jin and Taehyung break into a mini-performance, RM cannot shift his attention from his ice cream.

A few days after a video of Jungkook eating a corn ice cream (and other variants of ice creams) was released, Bangtan TV dropped a new Bangtan Bomb featuring Jin, V and RM. Two of the three singers were seen munching on the corn ice cream when Jin and Taehyung decided to break into a mini-performance. The members of the international band got in sync and decided to cover a Korean song titled Thorn by Buzz. The singers were seen singing a few portions of the song and proved that they are great performers, be it on or off stage.

The short video doesn't see Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope and Jimin. However, Jin and V's mini-performance made up for their absence. While the performance was spellbinding, we couldn't help but notice RM focused on his ice cream despite the musical performance unfolding around him. The best part of the video: It has subtitles! Thank you Big Hit.

Watch BTS' Jin & V sing together below:

Here's the song V and Jin are seen covering:

Meanwhile, BTS is busy with the release of their new album Map of the Soul 7. A week after they released Interlude: Shadow, the band dropped the first single "Black Swan." The video sees a mesmerising performance by MN Dance Company. While none of the BTS singers were seen in the video, the band has promised they would be performing the new single for the first time on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The performance is set to take place later this month.

