VIDEO: Watch Sophie Turner talk about delivering her daughter while schooling anti maskers

Sophie Turner took to her Instagram Stories to talk about wearing a mask. The actress mentioned her delivery while urging everyone to wear a mask.
VIDEO: Watch Sophie Turner talk about delivering her daughter while schooling anti maskers
Sophie Turner isn't in the mood to hear your excuses for not sporting a mask while grocery shopping! The Game of Thrones alum returned to share her tea on Instagram and this time, she is addressing anti-maskers. The international actress took to her Stories and urge those opting to shop at places like Walmart to wear a mask in her own way. The X-Men: Dark Pheonix star was seen seated on her couch wearing an oversized hoodie while sipping her beverage (supposedly tea) as she shared her two cents on the public health situation. 

Sophie said that if she can wear a mask while she was delivering her daughter, people walking into stores can also wear it. "If I can wear while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart," Sophie said. "And that's the tea," she said before ending the video. For the unversed, Sophie and Joe welcomed their daughter Willa back in July this year after they tied the knot in May 2019. 

Check out Sophie Turner's video below: 

While Sophie was spilling the tea, Joe couldn't help but gush over his gorgeous wife. The Jonas Brothers singer took to his Instagram Stories and shared a beautiful picture of Sophie. The singer used a filter which featured tears under Sophie's eyes while snowflakes dropped on the frame. Check out the photo below: 

Sophie recently made the headlines when she flaunted her early Christmas gift from Joe. Read all about it in the link below. 

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner dubs Joe Jonas 'Hubbs of the Year' as he gifts her a Hannah Montana tee for Xmas; Miley approves

