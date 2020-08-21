VIDEO: What were Maisie Williams' honest thoughts about Games of Thrones ending? Actress REVEALS

In a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Maisie Williams revealed what she really thought about the controversial ending of Game of Thrones. Moreover, the 23-year-old actress recalled the first time she found out about Arya Stark killing THE character.

It's been more than a year since Game of Thrones ended on a very controversial note. *SPOILERS ALERT* While certain moments like Arya killing The Night King were appreciated by fans, the series finale, in particular, was severely scrutinised with even a petition to remake Season 8 making the rounds (with a staggering 1.5 million signatures!). However, many cast members like Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner defended the show's conclusion putting forward the point that any ending would have been a disappointment for fans because the beloved series was actually reaching its end.

What did Maisie Williams, who will forever be immortalised as the fierce Arya Stark, think about GoT ending? In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Williams was reminded of her iconic prank with Jimmy Fallon where she pretended to have revealed a spoiler of her character dying in Season 8 which was an obvious farce. Moreover, when asked if she's relieved to not having to hold on to any major spoilers since Game of Thrones reached its conclusion, Maisie revealed, "It's so nice."

"I used to walk down the street and every single person that would recognise me, the only thing they’d ever want to know is, 'Tell me what happens in the next season. Did Jon Snow really die? Are you going to be blind forever?' All of these things I just couldn’t talk about. Now, people just ask me, 'What did you think of the final season?' Because there is a lot of speculation over the success of it," the 23-year-old actress added while laughing out loud.

When Fallon asked what did she think of the ending of Game of Thrones, The New Mutants star confessed, "We had such a blast. We loved it. I was so happy with my ending, and it was just a beautiful end to a decade of my life. I couldn’t be happier with it, honestly."

Moreover, Williams recounted when she first found out that Arya was the chosen one to kill The Night King, a common enemy that had almost united all the kingdoms. Almost! "We just had one script the whole time but in terms of finding out the story, I was actually at a costume fitting before we had received the scripts for the final season. I was looking on the wall because they had the breakdown of every scene which had one sentence of what was going on. I was looking at Episode 3 because it was called The Long Night and I was like, 'Oh! That sounds like a battle.' I'm looking through and it says, 'Arya is with B and then Arya is with The Hound and then with Mel,' with all these code names. And then I got to a scene which said, 'Arya kills NK.' And I was like, 'Who is NK?' I have no idea which character that is. And, it turns out, it was The Night King. It was THE character, THE guy to kill. NK. I was absolutely thrilled," Maisie recalled.

Watch Maisie Williams discuss Game of Thrones with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below:

What did you think of the controversial ending to Game of Thrones? Let us know your review, thoughts on GoT Season 8 below.

Meanwhile, Charles Dance, who played the cunning, vindictive Tywin Lannister on Game of Thrones for the first few seasons had a different mindset when it came to the show's ending. While admitting that he still watched the show even after his character was killed by his own son Tyrion Lannister because he loved the series, Dance also acknowledged that while some were satisfied with the ending there were those who were disappointed. And, unfortunately, he falls in the latter camp.

"I think David [Benioff] and Dan [B. Weiss] raised the bar when it came to television screenplay writing. They are phenomenal. And for the whole thing to end up as a committee, I just thought, 'Hmm, no.' I would say I was somewhat underwhelmed by," Charles added during his interview with PopCulture. The 73-year-old actor admitted that he would willingly sign the petition for a Game of Thrones Season 8 remake.

