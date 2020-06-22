  1. Home
  2. entertainment

VIDEO: When birthday girl Meryl Streep was floored by Mark Ruffalo's smooth moves and smooched him on the lips

During a 2015 episode of The Graham Norton Show, Meryl Streep was impressed by Mark Ruffalo's smooth-talking skills and rewarded him with a surprise kiss on the lips. Watch the memorable moment below.
9919 reads Mumbai
Meryl Streep celebrates her 71st birthday today, i.e. June 22, 2020.Meryl Streep celebrates her 71st birthday today, i.e. June 22, 2020.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Meryl Streep has turned a year older as the legendary actress celebrates her 71st birthday today, i.e. June 22, 2020. As one of the greatest stars of any generation, Meryl holds the record of earning an impressive 21 Oscar nominations, out of which she has won three for Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie's Choice and The Iron Lady. Streep's illustrious career boasts of iconic movies like The Dear Hunter, Out of Africa, The Bridges of Madison County, The Devil Wears Prada, just to name a few.

To commemorate her special day today, we look back at the actress' memorable moment during her first appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2015. While Meryl was a guest on the popular talk show to promote her then release, Into The Woods, accompanying her were Mark Ruffalo and James McAvoy, who came to promote Foxcatcher and The Ruling Class respectively. During the fun interview, Meryl recalled, "When I turned 40, I was offered three witches in one year. And, it was sending me a signal, I felt, about Hollywood and how they felt about people turning 40. So, I felt bad and it made me... I sorta had like a back up. So no, I didn't want to play them."

Mark put his smooth-talking skills on full display and flirted, "So, what's changed in the last five years for you," which floored Meryl and she rewarded him with a surprise smooch on the lips. Graham Norton, James, the studio audience and Ruffalo himself were shocked and flustered by the interaction as Streep jokingly said, "I was looking for an excuse," to which Mark added, "It never works like that."

Check out Meryl Streep and Mark Ruffalo's memorable moment from The Graham Norton Show below:

Now, that's an interaction between famous celebrities worth remembering!

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Meryl Streep: 5 groundbreaking fashion lessons The Devil Wears Prada Actress taught us

Happy Birthday, Meryl Streep.

Credits :The Graham Norton Show,YouTube

Latest Videos
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement