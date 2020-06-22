VIDEO: When birthday girl Meryl Streep was floored by Mark Ruffalo's smooth moves and smooched him on the lips

During a 2015 episode of The Graham Norton Show, Meryl Streep was impressed by Mark Ruffalo's smooth-talking skills and rewarded him with a surprise kiss on the lips. Watch the memorable moment below.

Meryl Streep has turned a year older as the legendary actress celebrates her 71st birthday today, i.e. June 22, 2020. As one of the greatest stars of any generation, Meryl holds the record of earning an impressive 21 Oscar nominations, out of which she has won three for Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie's Choice and The Iron Lady. Streep's illustrious career boasts of iconic movies like The Dear Hunter, Out of Africa, The Bridges of Madison County, The Devil Wears Prada, just to name a few.

To commemorate her special day today, we look back at the actress' memorable moment during her first appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2015. While Meryl was a guest on the popular talk show to promote her then release, Into The Woods, accompanying her were Mark Ruffalo and James McAvoy, who came to promote Foxcatcher and The Ruling Class respectively. During the fun interview, Meryl recalled, "When I turned 40, I was offered three witches in one year. And, it was sending me a signal, I felt, about Hollywood and how they felt about people turning 40. So, I felt bad and it made me... I sorta had like a back up. So no, I didn't want to play them."

Mark put his smooth-talking skills on full display and flirted, "So, what's changed in the last five years for you," which floored Meryl and she rewarded him with a surprise smooch on the lips. Graham Norton, James, the studio audience and Ruffalo himself were shocked and flustered by the interaction as Streep jokingly said, "I was looking for an excuse," to which Mark added, "It never works like that."

Check out Meryl Streep and Mark Ruffalo's memorable moment from The Graham Norton Show below:

Now, that's an interaction between famous celebrities worth remembering!

Happy Birthday, Meryl Streep.

