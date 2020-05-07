VIDEO: When Gigi Hadid hugged One Direction members except for Harry Styles post Zayn Malik leaving the band

During a red carpet interview at the 2015 AMAs, Gigi Hadid had a very awkward encounter with One Direction post Zayn Malik leaving the boyband. Watch the video below as Gigi hugs all members except for Harry Styles who settled for just a handshake instead.

2015 was definitely a dark period for Directioners and with valid reason. First, March saw Zayn Malik quitting 1D and leaving the boyband after being together for four glorious years with four chart-topping albums as evidence. Moreover, towards the end of 2015, Directioners had to say goodbye to the band as the remaining four members - Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan - made the collective decision to go on an indefinite hiatus after the release of their fifth album, Made in the AM.

In November 2015, love blossomed between Zayn and supermodel Gigi Hadid as they became the young power couple fans could not stop obsessing over. At the 2015 AMAS, while doing a red carpet interview with E! News, One Direction quite literally ran into their ex-bandmate's girlfriend. "Have you ever met One Direction, Gigi?," the host quizzed to which Hadid said, "Kinda!" In what seemed like an extremely awkward interaction, Gigi and Harry just shook hands and then, the 25-year-old supermodel proceeded to hug Niall, Liam and Louis, while saying, "Nice to meet you!," along with a courtesy, "Hello darling," from Tomlinson. However, while saying their goodbyes, Harry made sure to wave at Gigi.

Watch the awkward encounter between Gigi Hadid and One Direction below:

Meanwhile, in a 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gigi had subtly shaded One Direction and shared how Zayn being solo is the best decision. "I'm so excited for him. He is so talented and comes from such a genuine place of loving music," Hadid had confessed and added, "The more that he is on his own, the more that he is finding the soul in the music and what's making him really happy to sing and genuinely makes him want to be on the stage. The music that he is starting to do more now is showing how much more he is learning about himself."

During the 2016 AMAs, Zayn had won the award for New Artist of the Year and shaded One Direction in his acceptance speech. "This one just has my name on it, right?," the Pillowtalk singer quipped, paused for a few seconds and added, "I can’t thank the people that have been with me every day the past year enough. Being stood on this stage is crazy. My mum, my dad, everybody in my family that’s been supporting me the past year, especially my dad. Thank you, Dad. Also, big, big thank you to you guys. I didn’t expect anybody to still vote for me. So thank you, and I’ll put the award on my fireplace."

After a few ups and downs in their relationship, things are definitely bright for ZiGi, as they will be welcoming their first child in September 2020. Moreover, One Direction sans Zayn Malik is reportedly planning a reunion for their 10th anniversary, which is on July 23, 2020, as revealed by Liam.

