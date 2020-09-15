VIDEO: When Park Bo Gum surprised BTS by attending their Hong Kong concert & showed his bias towards Jungkook

During a 2019 Bangtan Bomb, BTS was in for a pleasant surprise when they found out that Park Bo-gum was in attendance at their Hong Kong concert from Love Yourself Tour. Check out the memorable interaction below.

BTS members share a deeply-knit bond that is now beyond friendship and more like a family. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have been by each other's side for nearly a decade and judging by the massive success that they are achieving years later with their music is a testament that they're not going anywhere, anytime soon. However, the members also maintain friendships outside of BTS with other industry personalities. For example, V's Wooga Squad or even his friendship with Record of Youth star Park Bo-gum.

Bo-gum, in particular, has always spoken very fondly about his admiration for BTS. Taking a trip down memory lane to a 2019 Bangtan Bomb, the septet was in for a major surprise when they were ushered into a backstage room during their Hong Kong concert from Love Yourself Tour and saw the 27-year-old actor waiting for them dressed in BTS gear. Moreover, RM noticed Bo-gum donning Jungkook's Cooky headband from the BT21 collection and asked if The Golden Maknae was his bias. The members even asked Taehyung if he knew about Bo-gum coming to their concert but even TaeTae was surprised to see his friend.

Bo-gum was in Hong Kong for his own fan meeting and hence made it a point to buy the tickets and cheer for BTS while the members shared their desire to attend his fan meet as well, calling him the hottest actor in Korea. After posing for a group photo, Bo-gum was gifted Jin's funky sunglasses which he wore during the concert while the latter was left blushing when the former complimented him on his vocals. You can see the warmth filling the room as they interact with each other laughing and just having a good time.

Check out Park Bo-gum surprising BTS in the 2019 Bangtan Bomb below:

We adore this friendship and how!

