VIDEO: A year later, Parasite makers celebrate the resounding success & Oscar love for Bong Joon ho's film

In a five-minute tribute montage [Parasite - A year of cinema] down memory lane, Parasite makers celebrated a year since the Bong Joon-ho directorial had its first-ever premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. From winning Best Picture at Oscars 2020 to worldwide domination, check out the video which shows what an impact Parasite had on cinema, in general.

"Of course, I always have the desire to make films that are unlike anything that exists on Earth. It's inevitable that they carry traces of me," Bong Joon-ho shared candidly in a throwback interview which features in the tribute montage [Parasite - A year of cinema] celebrating one year since Parasite debuted at the Cannes Film Festival and made major buzz by winning the prestigious Palme D'Or trophy. Post the epic win, there really was no stopping the Joon-ho directorial from taking over the world one award show at a time.

However, the pivotal moment where Parasite marked its stamp in cinematic history is when it got six Oscar nominations including Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards. Parasite ended up making history by becoming the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture and also took home the Oscar for International Feature Film, Directing for Bong and Original Screenplay for Bong and Kwak Sin-ae. Parasite was also nominated for Best Production Design and Best Film Editing at Oscars 2020.

The five-minute video shared by the makers did not shy away from the fact that the Oscars disregarded the cast of the film in the acting categories while also celebrating their historic win at SAG Awards 2020 for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. "Cinema brings us together. Thank you to everyone who made this possible," the video stated. Moreover, the end of the video sees Joon-ho celebrating with Team Parasite at 4 am post the Oscars 2020 but the cherry on top of the cake has to be his toast to Céline Sciamma, director of French film Portrait of a Lady on Fire, which could be in contention for Best Picture at Oscars 2021. It was like a passing of a torch moment between two brilliant, visionary filmmakers!

Check out the Parasite makers celebrating one year of Parasite below:

Global domination would be an understatement for Bong Joon-ho and Parasite!

