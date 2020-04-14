VIDEOS: BTS members Jimin & Namjoon's struggle while trying to whisk Dalgona Coffee mixture will make you LOL

BTS leader Jimin hosted a surprise V Live session a while back and welcomed his guest, RM aka Kim Namjoon. MiniMoni, as they like to call themselves, tried their hand at making Dalgano Coffee which led to some truly laugh out loud moments.

Life's been pretty boring for most of us as we are staying at home, as a safety measure to shield ourselves and our loved ones from contracting coronavirus. During this time, we rely on movies, TV shows and music to keep us company and distract us from the troubling times that we are currently facing. BTS, in particular, is making sure to give company to ARMY in every way they can, through the tools of social media. Whether it be directly communicating with their fans through Weverse and V Live or even posting handsome selcas and uploading new Run BTS episodes and Bangtan Bombs.

Jimin hosted his third surprise V Live session, while on quarantine mode, a while back and this time he had RM as his special guest! Jimin and Kim Namjoon, who adorably introduced themselves as MiniMoni, went ahead to take the Dalgona Coffee Challenge, which originated from South Korea. We then witnessed some truly laugh out loud moments as more than 5 million ARMY members watched the live session! Whether it be Namjoon boasting about how he, The God of Destruction who doesn't even know how to cut onions properly, cooked himself a steak and Aglio Olio lunch to even Jimin struggling like the rest of us to whisk the Dalgona Coffee mixture by his own hands as we could all relate to ChimChim!

Also, the fact that RM was able to whisk the mixture in record time had ARMY gasping over how strong the BTS leader is in real-life! We also see Namjoon recreating Baby Mochi's adorable 'Yellow Card' moment from the 2014 KKUL FM 06.13!

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Jimin and RM taking up the Dalgona Coffee Challenge on V Live below:

namjoon joined the live with jimin and introduced theirselves "we are mini and moni" so adorable pic.twitter.com/RRWe2E6XpV — xia (@vantends) April 14, 2020

Namjoon didn’t even realize they were on vlive all this time and look at JIMIN’S REACTION,, HE WAS SO DONE pic.twitter.com/28bUJG9EhJ — sh ’s em (@mollajoon) April 14, 2020

namjoon calling jimin cute and still bringing up jimins yellow card thing in 2014 kkul fm pic.twitter.com/0vxvHQtm0J — (@jiminsarchive) April 14, 2020

Namjoon going ALL OUT MIXING THE COFFEE while Jimin whipping the mixture in tiny. Please the effort it takes omg.pic.twitter.com/DDI31iWZLn — RAY (@OT7wrecked) April 14, 2020

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN NAMJOON AND JIMIN WHEN WHISKING LMAO GODDAMN NAMJOON pic.twitter.com/WONQKqDjLb — lea (@seokjinbit) April 14, 2020

jimin 5 mins jimin 10 mins pic.twitter.com/uD1261tHPO — jimin lockdown (@jmnpromise) April 14, 2020

i don't want to upset anyone but do you know how STRONG namjoon must be to whisk the coffee so fast ... some of us NEED an electric whisk or we would be doing it for hours ... bro — fawz (@yoonjo_on) April 14, 2020

please look at namjoon's reaction when he try tasting his dalgona coffee pic.twitter.com/56h9g7CSKB — xia (@vantends) April 14, 2020

namjoon and jimin happily singing coffee while drinking dalgona coffee is the best thing ever pic.twitter.com/UdeqIqGHcI — nicole (@opsvkook) April 14, 2020

i aim to find someone who looks at me in the same way jimin looks at namjoon pic.twitter.com/mFBb3SKM27 — 지민 (@fiIterjm) April 14, 2020

We adore MiniMoni and how!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: ARMY share how BTS is helping them cope with anxiety during the lockdown period due to COVID 19

Meanwhile, ARMY has another reason to be excited as Bang Bang Con, BTS' online weekend concert will be taking place on April 18-19.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×