VIDEOS: BTS members Jimin & Namjoon's struggle while trying to whisk Dalgona Coffee mixture will make you LOL

BTS leader Jimin hosted a surprise V Live session a while back and welcomed his guest, RM aka Kim Namjoon. MiniMoni, as they like to call themselves, tried their hand at making Dalgano Coffee which led to some truly laugh out loud moments.
8905 reads Mumbai Updated: April 14, 2020 04:17 pm
Life's been pretty boring for most of us as we are staying at home, as a safety measure to shield ourselves and our loved ones from contracting coronavirus. During this time, we rely on movies, TV shows and music to keep us company and distract us from the troubling times that we are currently facing. BTS, in particular, is making sure to give company to ARMY in every way they can, through the tools of social media. Whether it be directly communicating with their fans through Weverse and V Live or even posting handsome selcas and uploading new Run BTS episodes and Bangtan Bombs.

Jimin hosted his third surprise V Live session, while on quarantine mode, a while back and this time he had RM as his special guest! Jimin and Kim Namjoon, who adorably introduced themselves as MiniMoni, went ahead to take the Dalgona Coffee Challenge, which originated from South Korea. We then witnessed some truly laugh out loud moments as more than 5 million ARMY members watched the live session! Whether it be Namjoon boasting about how he, The God of Destruction who doesn't even know how to cut onions properly, cooked himself a steak and Aglio Olio lunch to even Jimin struggling like the rest of us to whisk the Dalgona Coffee mixture by his own hands as we could all relate to ChimChim!

Also, the fact that RM was able to whisk the mixture in record time had ARMY gasping over how strong the BTS leader is in real-life! We also see Namjoon recreating Baby Mochi's adorable 'Yellow Card' moment from the 2014 KKUL FM 06.13!

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Jimin and RM taking up the Dalgona Coffee Challenge on V Live below:

We adore MiniMoni and how!

Meanwhile, ARMY has another reason to be excited as Bang Bang Con, BTS' online weekend concert will be taking place on April 18-19.

