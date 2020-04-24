VIDEOS: BTS singer V teases a new song & it's unlike Sweet Night or Winter Bear; Taehyung covers few pop songs

BTS singer V hosted a VLive where he teased his new song. The song was surreal and sounded nothing like his previous releases Sweet Night and Winter Bear.

BTS singer V hosted a VLive a few hours ago and it was as musical as it could get. Taehyung interacted with the ARMY for a while. During the interaction. V shared his side of the Dumpling episode with Jimin, Taehyung spoke about Namjoon's YouTube chat about BTS future album plans and spread some purple on the social platform. But the highlight was Taehyung teased his new song. The singer surprised fans by playing the song. Although fans heard a few seconds of it, it was a treat for the ARMY.

Fans recorded the video and shared the video on Twitter. The song, written by TaeTae, is unlike his recently released hit song Sweet Night or his other hit music Winter Bear. The song is unlike Scenery too. The song reminded fans of Taehyung's versatility. The tease has also left fans begging him to release the song immediately.

Check out the video below:

TAEHYUNG REALLY GAVE US A SNEAK PEAK OF HIS SONG THIS IS A WIN pic.twitter.com/8zPWbW9DCq — zoey⁷ bts_memes__ on ig (@bts_memes__twt) April 23, 2020

A teaser for Taehyung’s new song!! KTH1 IS COMING!!! pic.twitter.com/dARIWiKy0l — DADDEH ⁷ (@vminggukx) April 23, 2020

Last night V teased new music, it was on March 6. He was on a live stream with RM. Taehyung had informed Namjoon that he's worked on three new songs. One of which was Sweet Night which became a part of the Itaewon Class.

Apart from teasing his new song, Taehyung also covered a few pop songs. TaeTae covered Don’t Let Me Down by Joy Crookes and Just A Boy by Alaina Castillo. ARMY would remember Tae recommending the song a few days ago on Weverse. Check out the videos shared online:

wtfff thank u so much this is INSANE. V. so THANKFUL and happy. thank you thank you. no WORDSSSS @BTSW_official @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/5pUpVWtnDi — Alaina Castillo (@alainacastillo5) April 23, 2020

Omg - look at Tae covering Don’t Let Me Down #grateful https://t.co/g6GinGVulS — Joy Crookes (@joycrookes) April 23, 2020

