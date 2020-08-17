  1. Home
VIDEOS: Kim Kardashian showers Kanye West with support as his Sunday Service returns amid marriage problems

Kim Kardashian showed her support to Kanye West as his iconic Sunday Service makes a comeback after the COVID-19 crisis hit the US. Kim shared videos of the service on social media platform.
Days after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West jetted off for a family vacay to work on their marriage, Kim took to Instagram and shared a video revealing that the Sunday Service has returned. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a bunch of photos and video to show her support towards the rapper's alternative church event. Kim shared glimpses of the first service since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. The service was set in the gorgeous Wyoming set up. 

Kim began her series with video from the location captioned, "Guess what's back?!?!" The videos revealed a man walking down to a wooden piano set up in the middle of the sunny location. He was dressed in matching red tee and trousers. As he played the instrument, a choir sporting the same outfit joined him. The videos go on to show the rapper joining the choir in the service and soon, KimYe's children following him and participating in the service. "Sunday Service is back!!!! Starting at the ranch in Wyoming," she announced, with North, Saint and their cousin Reign Disick joining the choir. 

While Kim was excited about the service returning, she informed followers that all precautions were taken before the choir gathered. "For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always top priority. It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use a some uplifting," she wrote. 

The new videos were posted a little over a week after Kanye shared a video where he was having fun with his family. Check it out here: Kanye West grooves with North as Kim Kardashian urges Saint to join the impromptu dance in heartwarming video

Credits :Instagram

