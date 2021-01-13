VIDEOS: Selena Gomez receives sloppy kisses from her puppy before she heads to the sets of her upcoming series

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram Stories and shared a bunch of videos with fans. From receives sloppy kisses from her puppy to giving fans a glimpse of the sets of her upcoming show Only Murders in the Building, she served a treat!

Selena Gomez was smothered with love by her dog and fans couldn't handle it! The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker has been busy with her makeup line lately. However, the singer is now headed to the sets of her upcoming series Only Murders in the Building. The singer dons her acting shoes for the show, which also features Martin Short, Aaron Dominguez and Steve Martin. Before she could head face the camera, the singer-actress was showered with love from her pooch.

In a video from her dressing room, Selena was seen kissing the pup while the adorable little dog kissed her back and left her giggling with joy. Selena was seen wearing a black turtle neck in the video. In a series of videos shared thereafter, Selena was seen wearing a mask and put in a spot on the filming location of the series. "So, I am on set and nobody is here," she said, sharing a glimpse of the set. The set appeared to be a recreation of a living room with three directors chairs placed near the fireplace. One of the chairs seemed to feature Selena's full name.

"Just waiting for my scene," Selena continued as she panned the camera back to her face. She then revealed that a COVID-19 officer was present on the sets, standing outside the setup. While she gave a look at the set, she did not disclose the location or updates on the show. Check out the videos below:

Selena Gomez via her IG Story pic.twitter.com/qqYFPOZDn0 — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) January 12, 2021

Selena Gomez on set of ‘Only Murders In The Building’ pic.twitter.com/13b8TgL9yc — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) January 12, 2021

Only Murders in the Building consists of ten episodes and will is expected to premiere in 2021. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez REVEALS why it's important to surround yourself with people that are constantly challenging you

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×