Vikings: Valhalla To End With Season 3 - Checkout Trailer, Release Date, Storyline, Cast, And More; DEETS Inside

Netflix will premiere the third and final season of Vikings: Valhalla on July 11. This historical drama, which started in early 2022 as a sequel to the History Channel’s Vikings, follows the adventures of the Vikings' descendants and their conflicts with English royals.

Netflix issued a new trailer for Vikings: Valhalla season 3

After a successful first season that received critical praise, the show was renewed for a second and then a third season. Season 3 will be the final one for Vikings: Valhalla.

Netflix released a new trailer confirming the July 11 release date and offering a preview of the action in the upcoming season. The trailer reveals the introduction of Erik the Red and shows that the new season is set seven years after the end of season 2.

Created by Jeb Stuart, Vikings: Valhalla is set in the early 11th century. It follows the legendary adventures of famous Vikings like Leif Eriksson (played by Sam Corlett), his sister Freydis (played by Frida Gustavsson), and Norwegian prince Harald Sigurdsson (played by Leo Suter).

Star cast of Vikings: Valhalla season 3

Season 3 starts seven years after Season 2 ended. Freydis is now the leader of pagan Jomsborg, while Leif and Harald have become heroes in Constantinople. However, they all face bigger challenges to fulfill their destinies.

Along with Corlett, Gustavsson, and Suter, other returning cast members include Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), David Oakes (Godwin), and Bradley Freegard (King Canute). Guest stars for Season 3 include Pollyanna McIntosh (Queen Ælfgifu), Soren Pilmark (Sweyn Forkbeard), Sofya Lebedeva (Elena), Florian Munteanu (Maniakas), and Goran Visnjic as Erik the Red.

Why is Vikings: Valhalla ending with season 3?

Despite its popularity, with both seasons 1 and 2 spending eight weeks combined in Netflix's Top 10 most-watched TV shows in the US, the plan was always for the series to have just three seasons. Showrunner Jeb Stuart explained in a recent statement that it made sense for the story of Leif, Freydis, and Harald to conclude with the third season. Unlike many Netflix shows that get canceled prematurely, Vikings: Valhalla will end on its own terms, telling the story it set out to tell.

There is a slim chance that Vikings: Valhalla could return after season 3. Some shows canceled by Netflix have been picked up by other platforms. Given the show's strong viewership, there might be interest in continuing the series elsewhere if there are loose ends and enough demand from fans. Another possibility is a new sequel series set years after the end of season 3.

Vikings: Valhalla is produced by MGM Television. Executive producers include Jeb Stuart, Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri.