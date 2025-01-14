Village People Accepts Invitation to Perform at Multiple Trump Inauguration Events; Here's All You Need To Know

The Village People, the iconic disco group known for their hit Y.M.C.A., has confirmed they will perform at several events during President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration celebrations. This includes at least one performance alongside Trump himself.

Victor Willis, the lead singer of the Village People, made the announcement on Monday via Facebook. He shared that while the decision may not please everyone, the band believes music should transcend politics.

"Our song 'Y.M.C.A.' is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost," Willis wrote. The band also stated that music plays a role in uniting people. "We believe that music is non-political and that 'Y.M.C.A.' is a song that may help bring the country together," the group stated in an email.

They made it clear that their participation in the inauguration would not be about endorsing a particular political view but about the unifying power of music.

One of the events the Village People will perform at is an inaugural eve ball hosted by Turning Point USA, a conservative activist group.

Guests at the ball will include Vice President-elect JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's nominee for Director of National Intelligence, according to the event's website.

This performance is a significant moment for the band, as they have traditionally been associated with LGBTQ+ pride, and their songs have often been embraced as symbols of gay culture. Despite this, the band has made clear that they do not view Y.M.C.A. as a 'gay anthem.'

Donald Trump’s transition team had not responded to requests for comment regarding the band’s performances at official inaugural events.

While the Village People have confirmed their involvement in multiple events, it remains unclear whether they will perform at any of the more high-profile, official inaugural functions this weekend.

