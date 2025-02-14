Villains Set to Appear in Captain America: Brave New World, From Red Hulk to Sidewinder and More

Marvel’s new highly-anticipated movie, Captain America: Brave New World, featuring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, aka Captain America, continues to generate intrigue among fans ahead of its release. Though Mackie’s titular character has faced several antagonists throughout the film series, the latest installment features not one or two but five antagonists.

The plot will revolve around Wilson’s intention to sabotage the U.S. government through secret scheming. With the Avengers no longer backing him and people’s increasing expectations, the new Captain America carries a lot on his shoulders. Plus, the added pressure: a dozen antagonists coming after him altogether.

Here’s a list of villains that you will see in Captain America: Brave New World:

Red Hulk

Since Sam Wilson has fewer villains in the comic books, the creators brought some from Marvel’s Hulk universe. Although Thaddeus Ross has made his debut in Captain America: Civil War, fans are awaiting his transformation into one of the epic MCU villains, Red Hulk.

Since the franchise officially declared that the latest projects will be part of Marvel’s Phase 5, it is about time that Ross transitions into the anti-Hulk villain.

Sabra

In the comic books, Ruth Bat-Seraph is shown to be an Israeli superhero called Sabra. However, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she will have a different portrayal. The trailer for Brave New World showed the first glimpse of Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph.

According to sources, this character is a former Black Widow now working for President Ross. She would likely cross Wilson and even Ross and establish herself as one of the film’s secondary antagonists.

Sidewinder

Breaking Bad and The Boys actor Giancarlo Esposito was not part of the original cast but joined the film during its reshoots. His character in the movie was a subject of mystery for quite some time until it was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con.

He will portray the King of the Serpent Society, Seth Voelker, aka Sidewinder. He will definitely be one of the crucial antagonists in Brave New World, but the adaptation could differ from the original comic book character.

The Leader

The mystery of Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader, will finally unfold! The character, played by Tim Blake Nelson, was first teased in The Incredible Hulk around 16 years ago. From the trailer of the upcoming film, which showed the antagonist from behind in a single shot, The Leader’s reappearance is official!

Diamondback

Rosa Salazar is set to appear as Rachel Leighton, aka Diamondback, in the Brave New World. She is another member of the infamous Serpent Society. Would she be a badass femme fatal or a love interest of the title character? The mystery will unravel on February 14, when Captain America: Brave New World will hit theaters worldwide.