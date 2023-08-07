Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson end feud after 2 Years, Reunite for Fast X

The popularity of The Fast and The Furious has been declining over the years. The franchise is no longer enjoying the initial success that the past installments of the series did. However, it is the single-handed popularity of Vin Diesel and Dwayne The Rock Johnson that has been pulling the audience to the theatres. However, in the past couple of installments, it seems that the latter had taken a step back from the series. In a recent interview with ET, Vin Diesel talks about The Rock's presence in the Fast X and how they badly 'needed' him. Here's what the actor had to say about it.

They 'needed' Hobbs back

Vin Diesel, who plays Dom Toretto in the movies, recently talked to ET Online post the release of Fast X. While the movie was n obvious success at the box office, even he did not deny the changing scenario around the Fast and the Furious franchise. Mentioning the appearance of The Rock's Luke Hobbs in the post-credit scene of the movie, he said that it was important for them to bring the character back. However, it certainly was a challenge as so much had already happened in the series.

To knead the entire storyline together and finding a way to bring the character was the need of the hour. He suggested "it was no easy task" to get Hobbs back on screen, "because so much has been created in this universe." The actor added, "to tie up all these storylines, this character needed to come back into the mythology."

Vin Diesel finally ending feud with Dwyane The Rock Johnson

It seems like Vin Diesel is finally open to ending the feud with The Rock after two years. The two had reportedly run into issues back in 2021 on the sets of the movie. And since then, Luke Hobbs had denied coming back as everyone's favorite cop. Later on, The Rock was quick enough to confirm that he would be joining the team pretty soon. He might be done with one post-credit scene in the end. However, his character is sure to be seen in a full-fledged role in the next movie.

The actor took to Instagram to share that "Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Your reactions around the world to Hobbs' return in Fast X have blown us away." Since then, fans continue to shower his comment box with love and questions alike.

