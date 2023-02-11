Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa go head to head in Fast X trailer; From plot to cast details know everything

The Fast X trailer was recently released as the movie is all set to hit theaters in May 19 2023. This movie is the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. It is directed by Louis Leterrier and produced by Samantha Vincent, Vin Diesel , Justin Lin, Neal H. Moritz, and Jeff Kirschenbaum.

Plot of Fast X

In the trailer released of Fast X, Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa can be seen head on against each other. The plot of the Fast X follows the storyline of Dom and his crew who needs to protect their respective families from Cipher who has joined the forces with the drug kingpin Hernan Reyes’ son Dante. Both of them are seeking revenge of his father’s death.

The story of Fast X has everything from bloody revenge to the looming shadows and threats of the past.

Cast details of Fast X

The cast ensemble of the Fast X includes Vin Diesel, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Nathalie, Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Lucas Black, Jordana Brewster, Jason Momoa, and Helen Mirren