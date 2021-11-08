Vin Diesel asks 'little brother' Dwayne Johnson to RETURN for Fast and Furious franchise finale

Vin Diesel took to Instagram to share an open invite for Dwayne Johnson to return to the Fast and Furious franchise's big finale. The last time Diesel and Johnson appeared together in a Fast and Furious movie was in 2017's The Fate of the Furious. Sharing a still from their past appearance, Diesel wrote, "Hobbs can’t be played by no other.

Posting a photo of their characters, Dominic Toretto and Luke Hobbs from the franchise, Diesel wrote a detailed note to Johnson, asking him to return for Fast and Furious 10 and "fulfill his destiny." The actor started off by referring to The Rock as his "little brother" and wrote, "My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10!"

Check out Vin Diesel's post here:

Adding on he said, " say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny."

For the unreversed, Johnson exited from the Fast and Furious franchise after a fallout with Diesel. Dwayne publicly referred to his co-stars from the franchise as "candy a***s" and "unprofessional" on Instagram. After the actor's post went viral, Johnson and Diesel had chat to clear the air but the former mentioned in a recent interview that it wasn't a "peaceful" meeting and following the same, it became clear to both the actors that they were on separate ends of the spectrum.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson REACTS to 'great' Vin Diesel jokes in his movies: It's always funny