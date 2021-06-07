Vin Diesel calls 'eternal brotherhood' with Paul Walker a blessing; Remembers late actor with a throwback post

With F9's release coming up, Vin Diesel took a trip down memory lane as he remembered his franchise co-star and close friend, Paul Walker with a throwback photo.

Ahead of F9's release, Vin Diesel paid a tribute to his Fast and the Furious co-star and close friend Paul Walker who tragically passed away in 2013. Diesel has been known to share a close relationship with Walker's family and in his recent Instagram post, shared a throwback picture with Walker that was sent to him by the actor's daughter, Meadow Walker.

Paul tragically passed away on November 30, 2013, at the age of 40 in a car crash and the actor's presence has been deeply missed by the cast as well as fans in the Fast and the Furious franchise. Diesel has spoken about Walker in various interviews and often refers to him as a brother.

In his recent post, the actor dropped an old picture of the duo and wrote a rather emotional message on their relationship as he cherished their brotherhood bond. Diesel wrote, "Weeks away from the F9 release... in preproduction for the finale that starts only months from now... @meadowwalker sends me this image and tells me how happy the photo makes her feel. Naturally, one gets filled with emotion, purpose and ultimately gratitude. Eternal brotherhood is a blessing beyond words. Hope to make you proud... All love, Always."



Previously, Meadow Walker shred an old picture with Vin and his daughter and called them "family." Also, another family member of Walker, his brother Cody recently shared some kind words for Diesel as he told TMZ in an interview about being happy with the way the Fast and the Furious franchise has honoured Paul's legacy.

