Vin Diesel confirms Fast & Furious 10 has started shooting, reveals the official logo & title

As production on the highly anticipated sequel starts, Vin Diesel unveils the first official Fast & Furious 10 logo. Fast & Furious 10 has a lot of people excited to see what director Justin Lin and Vin Diesel have in store for them.

However, Fast & Furious 10 symbolises the beginning of the end, since it and Fast & Furious 11 are set to conclude the main series following Dom's crew. Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, and Sung Kang return as series veterans in this film. Fast & Furious 10's roster also contains some big new additions to the series, such as Jason Momoa's villain and Brie Larson's unnamed role. It will, however, be missing Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson owing to his ongoing conflict with the franchise's biggest actor, Vin Diesel.

Now, Diesel has confirmed that Fast & Furious 10 is fully in production and has released the first look at the film's logo on Instagram. The tenth chapter looks to be dubbed Fast X in the franchise's ever-changing title selections. Fast X will be released in cinemas on May 19, 2023 by Universal. The Fast & Furious 10 logo and title maintain the franchise's practice of not using a pattern in its titles. Fast X's title is most comparable to Fast Five since it is the only film in the series to just utilise the Fast component of the title. This is also the first time a Fast & Furious movie's number has been shown in Roman numerals.

Check out his post here:

Meanwhile, the franchise's lead is known for sharing behind-the-scenes peeks at the film's production, as well as updates on how shooting is progressing and welcoming new cast members. Because there isn't as much secrecy around the projects, maybe it won't be too long until we get first glimpses of Momoa and Larson's characters and learn more about Fast & Furious 10.

ALSO READ:Vin Diesel pens a heartfelt note for fans, vows to make them proud with Fast & Furious 10