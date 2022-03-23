Vin Diesel pens a heartfelt note for fans, vows to make them proud with Fast & Furious 10

Vin Diesel expresses his excitement for Fast & Furious 10 in a lengthy social media post, hoping to make fans proud. The surprising juggernaut is nearing its conclusion more than two decades after it originally got off. F9, the series' ninth film, was released last year, and development on Fast & Furious 10 is anticipated to begin shortly.

Interestingly, as per Screenrant, it has already been revealed that Fast & Furious 10 will be the first instalment of a two-part series finale. Though spinoffs are currently in different phases of production and debate, the primary saga will end. Diesel will reprise his role as Dominic Toretto, and he'll be joined by Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Ludacris. Fast & Furious 10 has already welcomed two fascinating newcomers: Jason Momoa, who will portray the villain, and The Suicide Squad breakthrough Daniela Melchior.

However, it's unclear when Fast & Furious 10 will begin production, although Diesel hinted at a possible start date in a recent social media post. Diesel, who shared a photo of himself as Dom, assured followers that he is nearing the "finale of the first saga... that is Fast." He characterised the process as intense and expressed thanks to Universal for agreeing to split the climax into two parts. Check out his post below.

Many people will be reminded of the late Paul Walker, who co-created the Fast & Furious franchise with Diesel in 2001. Since Walker's death in 2013, the series has found several ways to memorialise him, and it can be presumed that both Fast & Furious 10 and its sequel will go all-in on a homage to him.

