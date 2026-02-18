Vin Diesel praises Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 'incredible talent' at The Bluff premiere: "She's amazing in the film"

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has an impressive line-up of films releasing for the audience. Her recent outing is The Bluff, which is making its way on Prime Video on February 25, 2026. Ahead of the film’s OTT release, a star-studded premiere was hosted. At the event, her Baywatch co-star Vin Diesel heaped praise on her and thanked PC for being nice to his kids in New York. Read on!

Vin Diesel praises Priyanka Chopra at The Bluff premiere

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming film, The Bluff, has been on everyone’s minds. The Frank E. Flowers directorial is inching towards its release next week. Hence, a premiere was hosted, attended by some big names of Hollywood. Among the attendees was Vin Diesel, who worked with PC in Baywatch.

While interacting with the media, the XXX: Return of Xander Cage actor shared a little secret about the desi girl. Vin said, “She is so amazing in this movie. She is such an incredible talent.” The Hollywood actor and producer further thanked the Bajirao Mastani actress for being nice to his kids when they were in New York attending the screening of The Bluff.

Vin also spilled that both he and Priyanka were born on the same date, i.e., July 18. “The only other person I want you to think about is the late Nelson Mandela. We are all trying to make this world a better place,” Vin further expressed.

Last month, the makers unveiled the first look of Priyanka's Bloody Mary from the movie. Upon seeing her fierce avatar, her husband Nick Jonas was blown away. Hence, he took no time in rooting for his wife. Giving a shoutout to PC, the international singing sensation wrote on his social media, “Can’t wait for the world to see how incredible @priyankachopra is in this movie.”

About The Bluff

The Bluff is an upcoming action thriller film starring Priyanka Chopra, Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison. Bankrolled by AGBO, Cinestar Pictures, and Priyanka Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures, the movie will be released on Prime Video on February 25, 2026.

