Vin Diesel reveals Fast & Furious 10 will start principal photography soon, TEASES 'exciting' new cast details

Vin Diesel has teased some fresh new Fast & Furious 10 cast members. After Fast & Furious 9, the primary plot of the Fast saga is nearing its conclusion, which will begin with the franchise's tenth major feature.

Fast & Furious 10 is slated to begin production shortly, with Fast 11 following soon after, as director Justin Lin confirmed the movies' back-to-back production last year. Since its inception in 2001 with Rob Cohen's original The Fast and the Furious, the series has evolved from its street racing beginnings to a mega-budget action-adventure entertainment. As per Screenrant, Fast & Furious 10 is supposed to be the first portion of Dominic Toretto and his crew's last adventure, inspired by Marvel Studios' approach to the finale of the Infinity Saga divided over Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Fast 10 will be followed by Fast 11 to round off the series, since each film will act as a "chapter" of the same plot.

Check out his post here:

Diesel provided fans with an update on Fast & Furious 10 in a new video uploaded on his official Instagram account. The star said that main filming on the film would begin shortly, stating it is just "minutes away." Diesel added that Fast 10 has "great cast additions that's gonna make this episode really, really, really exciting," but didn't go so far as to mention any names. Dwayne Johnson is one actor that fans can immediately rule out if there is any future casting news for Fast & Furious 10.

Despite Diesel's public appeal for The Rock to resume his part as Luke Hobbs, The Rock has previously said that he would not be returning to the main Fast & Furious series due to the actors' on-screen animosity. However, Jason Momoa, star of Game of Thrones and Dune, has joined the Fast & Furious series for Fast 10 in an unknown part, and further casting announcements will be revealed shortly.

