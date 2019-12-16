Vin Diesel REVEALS how he felt after watching the four minute trailer of Fast & Furious 9

The first trailer of Vin Diesel and John Cena starrer Fast & Furious 9 will be out in January 2020. Taking to his Instagram page, Vin revealed what his reaction was to seeing the four-minute-long trailer of the Justin Lin directorial for the very first time. Check out the IG video below.

While 2019 saw the release of the first spin-off movie from the Fast & Furious franchise titled Hobbs & Shaw (starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jason Statham) and broke major box-office records, 2020 will be all about Fast & Furious 9 which will be headlined by Vin Diesel and also marks the return of Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. Moreover, John Cena, Cardi B and Michael Rooker will make their F&F debut with the ninth installment.

A few days back, Vin had revealed that while the first trailer of Fast & Furious 9 will be out in January 2020, he teased that the confirmed trailer release date will be revealed on December 18, 2019. In a new video, along with co-star Michelle, Diesel spoke about the four-minute-long trailer of the highly awaited film and how he was "speechless" after seeing it. "Yesterday, I saw the four-minute trailer... And I was just telling [Michelle Rodriguez] how blown away she's going to be and I realized I should probably tell you guys too. It's just -- I was speechless," the 52-year-old actor gushed.

"I literally had to see [director] Justin [Lin] and have dinner with him immediately. I was just speechless. I can't wait for you all to see it. Thank you guys for all your support and showing us love. You know we make this from our hearts. We love you," Vin added.

Watch the IG video below:

Vin wrote, "The Fast saga is yours... and will always be yours! Blessed, Humbled and Grateful... #F9 #TheFastSaga #Fast92020"

Are you excited to see Fast & Furious 9? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson & Vin Diesel bury the hatchet as former teases a Fast & Furious reunion between Hobbs & Toretto

Fast & Furious 9 is slated to release in the US on May 22, 2020.

Read More