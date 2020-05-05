Vin Diesel reveals the script of Riddick 4: Furya will be ready by next week in a fun social media post

Hollywood star Vin Diesel in a fun Instagram post shared the interesting news that the script of Riddick 4: Furya will be ready by next week.

The Hollywood star Vin Diesel in a fun Instagram post shared the interesting news that the script of Riddick 4: Furya will be ready by next week. The film is the fourth part of the highly anticipated film franchise. The film, Riddick 4: Furya, will feature Vin Diesel as the villain, Richard B Riddick. The fans of the actor and film audiences were delighted to get an update about the actor's film. The Hollywood star Vin Diesel will also feature in the upcoming Fast and Furious 9 film.

The film will star Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto. The actor's look is very intense and the fans are very excited about the film, Fast and Furious 9. Previously, Vin Diesel released the film's teaser on his official Facebook account and the fans gave the teaser a thundering response. The teaser of Fast and Furious 9 has generated a lot of curiosity in the minds of the fans and audience members. The film will also star actors like Jordana Brewster Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Enrique Guzman, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren plays Magdalene Shaw and Bombshell diva Charlize Theron will essay the role of Cipher.

Check out Vin Diesel's post:

John Cena will be essaying a crucial role in the Vin Diesel film. The upcoming Fast and Furious film is helmed by director Justin Lin. The Hollywood film's screenplay is done by Dan Casey. The fans are now waiting for the film, as the makers had to postpone the film due to the current Coronavirus pandemic.

