Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 9 trailer breaks records; Says blessed to have a great team behind fast saga

Vin Diesel shared a post on Instagram where he mentioned that the Fast and Furious 9 trailer has broken records and he is grateful to be working with a fine set of the team behind the fast franchise.

Superstar Vin Diesel leaves no stone unturned in bringing out a new film from the Fast and Furious franchise. Vin with Universal pictures always aims to push the action envelope further with each installment and a similar extent was seen in the trailer of Fast and Furious 9. The trailer came online a few days ago and has been garnering views in millions since. Fans can’t contain their excitement especially after looking at Han alive in the trailer. In Furious 7, archival footage is delivered to Dom’s office where he sees the death of his friend Han.

Vin Diesel starrer packs a heavy punch this time as WWE superstar John Cena has also joined the cast against Dom as the new villain of the franchise. In the trailer, John’s character seems to be getting heavy on Dom but he always fights back. Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, and Lucas Black are all reprising their roles from the initial films. The Fast and Furious spinoff called Hobbs and Shaw starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham went onto become a huge box office though the critical response was lukewarm.

Fast and Furious 9 was initially set to be released in April 2019 but it got delayed due to the release timing of Hobbs and Shaw and No Time to Die. Later due to the COVID pandemic, the film got pushed indefinitely and the latest announced release date in the US is June 25, 2021.

