  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 9 trailer breaks records; Says blessed to have a great team behind fast saga

Vin Diesel shared a post on Instagram where he mentioned that the Fast and Furious 9 trailer has broken records and he is grateful to be working with a fine set of the team behind the fast franchise.
985 reads Mumbai
Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 9 trailer breaks records; Says blessed to have a great team behind fast saga
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Superstar Vin Diesel leaves no stone unturned in bringing out a new film from the Fast and Furious franchise. Vin with Universal pictures always aims to push the action envelope further with each installment and a similar extent was seen in the trailer of Fast and Furious 9. The trailer came online a few days ago and has been garnering views in millions since. Fans can’t contain their excitement especially after looking at Han alive in the trailer. In Furious 7, archival footage is delivered to Dom’s office where he sees the death of his friend Han. 

Vin Diesel starrer packs a heavy punch this time as WWE superstar John Cena has also joined the cast against Dom as the new villain of the franchise. In the trailer, John’s character seems to be getting heavy on Dom but he always fights back. Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, and Lucas Black are all reprising their roles from the initial films. The Fast and Furious spinoff called Hobbs and Shaw starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham went onto become a huge box office though the critical response was lukewarm.

Take a look at the post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

Fast and Furious 9 was initially set to be released in April 2019 but it got delayed due to the release timing of Hobbs and Shaw and No Time to Die. Later due to the COVID pandemic, the film got pushed indefinitely and the latest announced release date in the US is June 25, 2021.

Also Read| Vin Diesel's 10 year old son Vincent Sinclair joins Fast & Furious 9 family, set to play THIS role 

Credits :Vin Diesel Instagram

You may like these
Fast and Furious 9: The Vin Diesel starrer gets a new release date owing to the Coronavirus scare
Fast & Furious 9 Teaser Reactions: Fans are excited beyond belief to see Vin Diesel, John Cena's fresh looks
John Cena on playing the 'best villain' Jakob in Fast & Furious 9: Certainly didn’t overlook the opportunity
Vin Diesel's 10 year old son Vincent Sinclair joins Fast & Furious 9 family, set to play THIS role
Paul Walker's daughter pens a sweet note on his death anniversary; Vin Diesel remembers Fast & Furious co star
Fast & Furious: Vin Diesel and team to hit on the breaks with FF11; Justin Lin to helm Fast 10 and 11