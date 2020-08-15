Vin Diesel’s film Bloodshot to release again in the US on August 20?

As per news reports, the film had hit the big screens in the month of March. But, due to the COVID 19 crisis, the theatres were shut down. News reports on the Vin Diesel starrer Bloodshot states that the film will release again in the United States on August 20.

The latest news update about the Vin Diesel starrer Bloodshot states that the film will release again in the United States on August 20. As per news reports, the film had hit the big screens in the month of March. But, due to the COVID 19 crisis, the theatres were shut down. Now, the latest news reports state that the cinemas will re-open in the United States from next week.

This news has surely brought some joy to the film audiences and fans. The audience members who have been waiting to catch up on their favourite films will surely be delighted as the cinemas are reportedly re-opening from the next week onwards in the US. The Vin Diesel starrer features the actor in a challenging role. The film sees how the lead actor is killed, and again brought to life by the means of supernatural powers. An organisation is involved in bringing back Vin Diesel's character who is a Marine. The news reports also state that many states in the US are still under lockdown. There is still no confirmation as to how many states in the US will show the Vin Diesel starrer.

The fans are so far happy with the latest news report on the film that it will again release in the US on August 20. As per news report, AMC which is a popular cinema chain has reportedly said that they will start the shows of the Vin Diesel film from August 20.

