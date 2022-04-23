Vin Diesel shares an update on Fast & Furious 10, says 'It will be the best one yet'

Vin Diesel and Fast & Furious 10 aka Fast X director Justin Lin promote the film in a new behind-the-scenes video. The newest instalment in the Fast and Furious series just debuted a new logo and title (Fast X), which is the first of a two-part conclusion to the franchise's primary plot.

However, as Dominic Toretto, Diesel returns to the franchise he helped make famous, accompanied by series regulars Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, and Nathalie Emmanuel. Newcomers to the series include Jason Momoa as the primary villain, Daniela Melchior from The Suicide Squad in an unspecified role, and Brie Larson in another unspecified part. Lin is back behind the camera, having returned to the series with last year's F9 after a layoff after Fast & Furious 6.

In a new video from the set of Fast X, Diesel and Lin promoted the upcoming instalment in the series, saying that they had just ended week one of filming. Diesel asks Lin how it feels, and Lin responds that it "feels like the beginning of an epic ending," but the actor doesn't let him get away with just that. He nudges Lin again, asking whether he believes Fast X would be the greatest, which appears to elicit a highly favourable answer from Lin, who responds, "In my heart, yeah," causing Diesel to "Ooo" in return.

Check out the video below:

For a long time, Diesel has used social media to promote The Fast & The Furious franchise, even attempting to entice co-stars to return, including Dwayne Johnson, who has refused to return to the main franchise (he instead starred in the first spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw) after a falling out with the actor. Despite the absence of Johnson and the heartbreaking death of series regular Paul Walker, who died soon after Furious 7, there's enough new blood in the series to keep things intriguing, particularly with Momoa and Larson entering the fray.

