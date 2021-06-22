Vin Diesel TEASES Fast and Furious franchise will have the 'greatest finale in cinematic history'

Vin Diesel teased the return of a key F9 character in F10 and revealed what fans can expect from the Fast saga finale.

The Fast and Furious franchise is all set to wrap up after two more sequels to F9 and it's certainly going to be tough for fans to bid adieu to it. Ahead of F9's release in the US, the lead cast of the film got together for a red carpet premiere event and it seemed to be the first thing towards normality amid the pandemic. During the premiere, Vin Diesel interacted with the media on the red carpet and teased some major stuff for the franchise finale.

According to the actor, F9 seemed to be only the beginning towards a major blockbuster finale for Fast and Furious films. While talking about the same, Diesel informed ET, "You know, like I said, the finale's coming and F9 starts to align everything perfectly for the greatest finale in cinematic history." We bet the franchise fans won't expect anything less from what Vin has promised.

The actor also confirmed the return of an F9 character in F10 and it was none other than rapper Cardi B's Leysa. Talking about her character returning for another film, Vin said, "We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale. She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time."

F9 released in certain circuits earlier than US and has already been making a good business at the box office. The action drama is being deemed as the big release that will once again bring audiences to the theatres after the pandemic.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Paul Walker's daughter Meadow, Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and more attend F9 premiere

Share your comment ×